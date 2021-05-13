DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.45

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.45 and last traded at $35.32, with a volume of 90466 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DXC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America raised DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.54. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.46.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,903,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,271 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 17.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,780,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,876 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 987.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,194,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,032,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,592,000 after buying an additional 1,988,804 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,612,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,958,000 after buying an additional 40,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.