Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 97.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC began coverage on shares of Dye & Durham in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dye & Durham from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dye & Durham from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dye & Durham from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

OTCMKTS DYNDF traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.96. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469. Dye & Durham has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.05.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

