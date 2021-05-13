Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) PT Lowered to C$53.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 31.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DND. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dye & Durham from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$47.00 price target on shares of Dye & Durham in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Dye & Durham from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.20.

TSE DND traded up C$0.19 on Thursday, reaching C$40.18. The company had a trading volume of 194,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,871. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.75 billion and a PE ratio of -32.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$39.16. Dye & Durham has a 12 month low of C$11.25 and a 12 month high of C$53.68.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported C($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$33.72 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Dye & Durham will post 1.0199999 EPS for the current year.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

