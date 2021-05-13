Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) PT Raised to C$58.00

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its price target increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DND. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Dye & Durham in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.20.

Shares of TSE DND traded up C$0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$40.18. 194,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,871. Dye & Durham has a 12-month low of C$11.25 and a 12-month high of C$53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.41, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$39.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.75 billion and a PE ratio of -32.11.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported C($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$33.72 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Dye & Durham will post 1.0199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

