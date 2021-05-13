Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) PT Raised to C$63.00

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DND. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dye & Durham from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$47.00 target price on shares of Dye & Durham in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Dye & Durham from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.20.

Shares of TSE:DND traded up C$0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$40.18. 194,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,871. Dye & Durham has a 1-year low of C$11.25 and a 1-year high of C$53.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$41.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$39.16.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported C($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$33.72 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dye & Durham will post 1.0199999 earnings per share for the current year.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

