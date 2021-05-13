Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.22.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.74. The company had a trading volume of 45,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,226. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.67. Dynatrace has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 160.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $2,987,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 699,552 shares in the company, valued at $37,992,669.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $5,018,288.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,470,696.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 233,500 shares of company stock worth $12,087,468. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Dynatrace by 57.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.