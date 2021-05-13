Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Citigroup

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.77.

NYSE:DT traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $44.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,226. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.67.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James K. Lines sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,378,261.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $2,987,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,992,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,087,468 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Dynatrace by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after acquiring an additional 107,535 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

