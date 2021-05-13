Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) PT Raised to $68.00

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 74.36% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:EAR opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.84. Eargo has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $76.75.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eargo will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eargo news, Director Geoff Pardo sold 184,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $10,274,395.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 7,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $367,738.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 814,486 shares of company stock valued at $42,913,735.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eargo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eargo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,737,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Eargo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,126,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Eargo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

