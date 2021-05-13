Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $32.18

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.18 and last traded at $33.57, with a volume of 17482 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eargo from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.84.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 227,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $12,100,013.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoff Pardo sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $903,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 814,486 shares of company stock valued at $42,913,735 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Eargo in the fourth quarter worth $2,956,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at $1,070,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at $13,544,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at $1,349,000.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

