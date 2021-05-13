Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.250-8.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE:EMN traded up $2.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.59. The stock had a trading volume of 616,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.78 and its 200 day moving average is $105.64. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $57.30 and a 52 week high of $128.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.23.
In related news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $3,963,726.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,245,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,703 shares of company stock valued at $27,716,991 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.
Eastman Chemical Company Profile
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
