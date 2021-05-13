Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.250-8.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded up $2.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.59. The stock had a trading volume of 616,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.78 and its 200 day moving average is $105.64. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $57.30 and a 52 week high of $128.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.23.

In related news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $3,963,726.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,245,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,703 shares of company stock valued at $27,716,991 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

