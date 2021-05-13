ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) PT Raised to $11.00 at Credit Suisse Group

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 62.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ECN Capital from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ECN Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.32.

Shares of OTCMKTS ECNCF traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.75. 2,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,629. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $7.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.60.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

