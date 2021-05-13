ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) PT Raised to C$11.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at CSFB from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.48% from the company’s current price.
ECN has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their price target on ECN Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on ECN Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ECN Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.25.
Shares of ECN traded down C$0.08 on Thursday, reaching C$8.06. 308,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,510. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.73. The stock has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a PE ratio of -70.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.11. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of C$3.22 and a 52-week high of C$8.76.
ECN Capital Company Profile
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.
