ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) PT Raised to C$11.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at CSFB from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.48% from the company’s current price.

ECN has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their price target on ECN Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on ECN Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ECN Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.25.

Shares of ECN traded down C$0.08 on Thursday, reaching C$8.06. 308,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,510. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.73. The stock has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a PE ratio of -70.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.11. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of C$3.22 and a 52-week high of C$8.76.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$93.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$90.66 million. Analysts forecast that ECN Capital will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

