ECOMI (OMI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $659.35 Million

ECOMI (CURRENCY:OMI) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Over the last seven days, ECOMI has traded down 26.1% against the dollar. One ECOMI coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ECOMI has a market capitalization of $659.35 million and $9.70 million worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00080114 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $277.28 or 0.00580981 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00086012 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00019207 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.95 or 0.00232473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

ECOMI (CRYPTO:OMI) is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2019. ECOMI’s total supply is 750,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,285,821,196 coins. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore and it offers a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app bringing pop culture and entertainment into the 21st century. The Collect app allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. Through the app marketplace, users can obtain common, rare, or one-of-a-kind digital collectibles, share these across the social network service, and exchange them with the Collect community, all from the palm of their hand. ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners the opportunity for new revenue streams in the digital landscape. Digital streaming, gaming, and in-app purchasing have become a multibillion-dollar market and the next to join this digital trend is the pop culture and collectibles industry. ECOMI also offers two cold storage solutions- The Secure Wallet, available now, is the world's only true cold storage wallet. Currently stores BTC, LTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, GoChain, OMI, ERC20 tokens, ERC721 NFT's (digital collectibles). To be released Q4 2019- the ECOMI Collect Digital Wallet. A similar device however it is designed solely for NFTs and the OMI token. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOMI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECOMI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ECOMI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

