Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.620-2.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northern Trust Capital Markets lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

NYSE:EPC traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.60. 24,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,769. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.93. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $45.47.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.