Editas Medicine (EDIT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) recently:

5/10/2021 – Editas Medicine had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $37.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Editas Medicine is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Editas Medicine is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Editas Medicine is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Editas Medicine is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Editas Medicine is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Editas Medicine is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 2.10. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $99.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day moving average is $49.27.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,897,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 965.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 101,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 91,908 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

