Editas Medicine (EDIT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) recently:
- 5/10/2021 – Editas Medicine had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $37.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2021 – Editas Medicine is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/3/2021 – Editas Medicine is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/22/2021 – Editas Medicine is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/16/2021 – Editas Medicine is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/29/2021 – Editas Medicine is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/22/2021 – Editas Medicine is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ EDIT opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 2.10. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $99.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day moving average is $49.27.
Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.
Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.
