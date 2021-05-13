EDUCare Trading Up 65% This Week (EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. One EDUCare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EDUCare has a market cap of $10.35 million and approximately $12.45 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EDUCare has traded 65% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EDUCare Profile

EDUCare (CRYPTO:EKT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io . EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

Buying and Selling EDUCare

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDUCare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDUCare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

