Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.50) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.48). Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.74) EPS.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.76).

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EIGR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of EIGR stock opened at $8.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

