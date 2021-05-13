Einsteinium Achieves Market Capitalization of $75.48 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $75.48 million and $68,636.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000705 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $305.77 or 0.00632588 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007347 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007075 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000181 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,645,568 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

