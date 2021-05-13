Elamachain (ELAMA) Hits One Day Volume of $4.25 Million

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. In the last seven days, Elamachain has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Elamachain has a total market cap of $18.00 million and approximately $4.25 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elamachain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Elamachain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00086795 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00019165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $554.08 or 0.01099642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00067905 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.87 or 0.00112858 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00062852 BTC.

Elamachain Coin Profile

Elamachain (CRYPTO:ELAMA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 759,407,975 coins. Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elamachain’s official website is www.elamachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Elamachain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elamachain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elamachain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elamachain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elamachain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.