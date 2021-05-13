Electrify.Asia Trading 0.8% Lower This Week (ELEC)

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Electrify.Asia coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electrify.Asia has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and $137,522.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00084876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00018924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.42 or 0.01027135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00067202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00110014 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00058130 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Coin Profile

ELEC is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

