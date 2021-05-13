Electroneum (ETN) Reaches Market Cap of $295.56 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $295.56 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000103 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,863,022,739 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

