Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head Sells 29,600 Shares

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 29,600 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $96,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE:ELVT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,879. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $116.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55.
Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 31.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.
Elevate Credit Company Profile
Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.
