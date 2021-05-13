Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head Sells 29,600 Shares

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 29,600 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $96,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:ELVT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,879. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $116.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 31.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELVT. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 42.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 13,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. 29.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

