Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

ELMUF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Elisa Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELMUF opened at $61.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.29. Elisa Oyj has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $61.95.

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

