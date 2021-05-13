Elitium (EUM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $148.24 Million

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Elitium has a total market cap of $148.24 million and approximately $309,420.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elitium coin can now be bought for $4.93 or 0.00009943 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Elitium has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00087841 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00020441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $524.07 or 0.01057507 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00067949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00111308 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00060197 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

Elitium (CRYPTO:EUM) is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

