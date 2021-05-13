Elrond Price Hits $161.24 on Top Exchanges (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for approximately $161.24 or 0.00327683 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a market cap of $2.81 billion and approximately $197.75 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00069296 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002693 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00011070 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00029992 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00010614 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,698,487 coins and its circulating supply is 17,450,169 coins. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

