Emera (TSE:EMA) PT Set at C$61.00 by Raymond James

Emera (TSE:EMA) has been given a C$61.00 price target by Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EMA. UBS Group decreased their price target on Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Emera in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Emera to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. CSFB lifted their price objective on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$59.67.

Shares of TSE:EMA traded up C$0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$56.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,908. The firm has a market cap of C$14.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$56.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$54.13. Emera has a 1 year low of C$49.66 and a 1 year high of C$58.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.80.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.50 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emera will post 3.1199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

