Emerald Crypto Market Capitalization Achieves $504,011.50 (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 89.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded 40.3% higher against the US dollar. Emerald Crypto has a market capitalization of $504,011.50 and $15.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000144 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 60.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000038 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Emerald Crypto

Emerald Crypto (CRYPTO:EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

