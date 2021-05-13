Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $194,226.00

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $45.43 million and $194,226.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 33% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.18 or 0.00609408 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00079439 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.64 or 0.00229445 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004023 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $521.38 or 0.01062008 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $561.71 or 0.01144155 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar was first traded on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

