Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$51.81.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enbridge to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB stock opened at C$48.30 on Thursday. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$35.80 and a 12 month high of C$49.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$46.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$43.35. The stock has a market cap of C$97.84 billion and a PE ratio of 32.70.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$10.01 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 221.06%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.