Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.54 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Encore Capital Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the asset manager will earn $2.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Shares of ECPG traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.46. 613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,449. Encore Capital Group has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.21.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.88. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $416.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.63 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

In other Encore Capital Group news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

