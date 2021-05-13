Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $94.30

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $94.30 and last traded at $93.60, with a volume of 1703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.56.

DAVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Endava from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Endava presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.11.

The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 305.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.83.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $28.77. Endava had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $139.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Endava plc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Endava in the first quarter valued at about $75,628,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Endava by 214.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 774,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,437,000 after purchasing an additional 527,795 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Endava by 66.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,481,000 after purchasing an additional 349,945 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Endava by 39.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,327,000 after purchasing an additional 258,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Endava in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

About Endava (NYSE:DAVA)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

