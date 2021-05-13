Endor Protocol Price Reaches $0.0482 on Exchanges (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Over the last week, Endor Protocol has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar. One Endor Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0482 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $70.85 million and $1.12 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $361.32 or 0.00727736 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00005534 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003404 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.05 or 0.00135042 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00018197 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005202 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,045,298 coins. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

