Energo (TSL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5,579.00

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Over the last seven days, Energo has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Energo has a market cap of $404,262.78 and approximately $5,579.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energo coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00087757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00020156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $521.54 or 0.01042602 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00067229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00110414 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00060103 BTC.

About Energo

Energo (TSL) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com . The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

