Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Director Ray W. Washburne Purchases 200,000 Shares

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NYSE:ET traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.98. 24,922,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,603,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.10. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $10.04. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of -97.60 and a beta of 2.54.
Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.05.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.
Energy Transfer Company Profile
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.
Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.