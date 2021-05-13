Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) PT Raised to $13.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.61% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.05.

Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $9.73. 685,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,565,939. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of -97.60 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $10.04.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 364,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 71,900 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,066,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 17,753 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

