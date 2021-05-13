Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) PT Raised to $13.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.61% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.05.
Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $9.73. 685,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,565,939. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of -97.60 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $10.04.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 364,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 71,900 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,066,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 17,753 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Energy Transfer
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.
Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.