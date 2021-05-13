Energycoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $93.00 (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 13th. Energycoin has a total market capitalization of $148,717.60 and $93.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Energycoin has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. One Energycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energycoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00062405 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00039184 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00013184 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Energycoin Coin Profile

ENRG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Buying and Selling Energycoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.