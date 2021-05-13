Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.93

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.93 and traded as high as $20.99. Ennis shares last traded at $20.66, with a volume of 52,977 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $539.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.93.

Get Ennis alerts:

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). Ennis had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.35%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Ennis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Ennis by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 105,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 18,903 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ennis by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ennis in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

About Ennis (NYSE:EBF)

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.