Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Capital One Financial

Equities researchers at Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.52.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.40. The stock had a trading volume of 27,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862,875. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.38. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $37.81 and a 12-month high of $229.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $9,706,906.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,877,487.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total transaction of $284,324.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at $46,577,968.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,090 shares of company stock worth $38,487,607 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 656.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,543,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809,849 shares in the last quarter. KPCB GGF Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $99,576,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 4,200,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 17,262.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,403,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 498.6% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,284,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.