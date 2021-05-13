Enthusiast Gaming’s (EGLX) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.
Shares of EGLX traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.49. 42,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,767. Enthusiast Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88.
Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile
