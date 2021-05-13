Enthusiast Gaming’s (EGLX) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Shares of EGLX traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.49. 42,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,767. Enthusiast Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

