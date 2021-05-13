Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) PT Lowered to $85.00

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Truist from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ENV. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

NYSE ENV traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.34. 9,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,946. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $58.54 and a 1 year high of $92.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -502.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.48 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in Envestnet by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 222,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 19,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,662,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,446,000 after acquiring an additional 81,056 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth about $16,420,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

