EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Siebert Williams Shank

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EOG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. US Capital Advisors cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.08.

EOG stock opened at $81.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $86.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.46 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.43.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Eagle Asset Management boosted its position in EOG Resources by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 1,341,464 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $97,658,000 after acquiring an additional 630,338 shares during the period. MUFG Americas grew its stake in EOG Resources by 4.2% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas now owns 77,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank now owns 33,473 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $6,268,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments now owns 79,920 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

