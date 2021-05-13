EQT (NYSE:EQT) Raised to Buy at Tudor Pickering

EQT (NYSE:EQT) was upgraded by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EQT. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.81.

EQT stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,442,655. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.54.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EQT will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 2,048.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

