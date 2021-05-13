Equalizer Trading Up 14.9% Over Last Week (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Equalizer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.30 or 0.00006986 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Equalizer has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. Equalizer has a market capitalization of $19.83 million and $3.96 million worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00079647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $276.49 or 0.00584482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.24 or 0.00233033 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.31 or 0.01087216 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $571.20 or 0.01207477 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

