Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to post earnings of $1.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.92. Equifax posted earnings of $1.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equifax will report full-year earnings of $6.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $7.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.94 to $8.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

EFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC initiated coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Equifax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.25.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,050,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $973,908,000 after buying an additional 1,729,582 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,991,000. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,062,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,165,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,479,008,000 after buying an additional 358,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,054,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $589,086,000 after buying an additional 308,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EFX opened at $233.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.32. Equifax has a 1 year low of $135.98 and a 1 year high of $242.13. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

