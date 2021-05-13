Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Societe Generale raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 23,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $21.22 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.85 billion, a PE ratio of -21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $11.75 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.95%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

