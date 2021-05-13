Equinor ASA Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 3,795 call options on the company. This is an increase of 730% compared to the average daily volume of 457 call options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 78,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 92,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 64,181 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 39,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQNR. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of EQNR stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.74. 152,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,394,862. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $22.02. The firm has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a PE ratio of -21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $11.75 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 20.95%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.