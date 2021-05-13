Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Position Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,890,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,510 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.44% of Equitable worth $61,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Equitable by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 57,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $1,594,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Equitable by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 428,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after purchasing an additional 30,372 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $4,946,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Equitable by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,210,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,151,000 after purchasing an additional 297,834 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.31.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $32.19 on Thursday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.66 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $734,653.92. Also, CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $6,592,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 289,632 shares of company stock worth $9,466,524. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

