Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGTX)

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.62). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sigilon Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.80) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.78) EPS.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

SGTX stock opened at $14.05 on Thursday. Sigilon Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $54.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Pioneering Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $498,089,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,333,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $53,403,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,578,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $33,045,000.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

