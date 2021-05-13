Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for May, 13th (ATH, DCP, DE, ETRN, GBNXF, GRAY, HEP, ITT, KMI, SOLY)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, May 13th:

Athene (NYSE:ATH) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $66.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00.

Get Athene Holding Ltd alerts:

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $400.00 target price on the stock.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $9.00 price target on the stock.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $101.00 target price on the stock.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $22.60 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Western Areas (OTCMKTS:WNARF) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “XPEL Inc. is a provider of protective films and coatings which includes automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films and ceramic coatings. XPEL Inc. is based in San Antonio, United States. “

Zeons (OTCMKTS:ZEON) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Zeons Corporation produces and retails biofuels which consists of fuels for diesel, gasoline and natural gas. Zeons Corporation is based in Natchez, Mississippi. “

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Holding Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene Holding Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.