Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May, 13th (ABST, AFN, ALS, AND, APR.UN, BDT, BIR, BPF.UN, BYD, CEU)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, May 13th:

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $17.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$48.00.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) was given a C$62.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$54.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$43.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$44.00.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) was given a C$12.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.50 to C$11.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$11.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its target price increased by Laurentian from C$11.00 to C$11.50.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$11.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$5.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) had its price target increased by Acumen Capital from C$13.00 to C$14.50.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$255.00 to C$245.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$275.00 to C$260.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$263.00 to C$248.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$260.00 to C$255.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$265.00 to C$260.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$3.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$2.50 to C$3.00.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$2.15 to C$2.50. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$220.00 to C$225.00.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) was given a C$5.75 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $50.00 to $39.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) had its target price boosted by Acumen Capital from C$6.75 to C$7.00.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$58.00 to C$63.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$58.00.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$53.00.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$29.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $63.00 to $67.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$8.25 to C$8.50.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its target price raised by CSFB from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$9.50 to C$10.25. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Emera (TSE:EMA) was given a C$61.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$15.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.50 to C$6.00.

Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.00 to C$1.75.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$40.00.

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.60.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) was given a C$3.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$156.00 to C$168.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$156.00 to C$167.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$167.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$13.00.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.00 to C$14.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$13.50.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its price target increased by Laurentian from C$12.75 to C$13.00.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.50 to C$5.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$5.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$5.50. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$185.00 to C$190.00.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) was given a C$180.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) was given a C$47.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$17.25.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price target increased by Laurentian from C$17.25 to C$17.60.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$16.50.

IMV (TSE:IMV) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.25 to C$4.25. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) was given a $3.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

IMV (TSE:IMV) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial to C$4.25. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial to C$26.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$23.00.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$28.00 to C$26.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$23.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) was given a C$20.00 target price by analysts at CSFB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$38.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$39.00.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its target price boosted by Pi Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$39.00.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$37.00.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$34.00 to C$38.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) was given a C$53.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$33.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$32.00.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price boosted by CSFB from C$30.00 to C$34.00. CSFB currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$29.00 to C$32.00.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$31.00 to C$33.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$34.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$14.00.

MDA (TSE:MDA) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$23.00.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was given a $38.00 price target by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$0.10 to C$0.05.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $30.00 to $24.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) was given a C$56.00 price target by analysts at CSFB. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$48.25.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$42.00.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) was given a C$57.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $61.00 to $55.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$18.50 to C$20.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$21.50 to C$22.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) was given a C$4.00 target price by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) had its price target boosted by Raymond James to C$43.50. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$12.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$20.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) was given a C$22.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$20.50 to C$22.00.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its target price raised by Pi Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$15.50 to C$16.50.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$16.50.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$17.00 to C$18.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$17.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.00 to C$15.00.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.00 to C$4.50.

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.00 to C$1.75.

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) was given a C$1.75 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$2.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) was given a C$3.05 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$2.25 to C$2.75.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$4.75.

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$2.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$3.40 to C$4.50.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $22.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) was given a C$145.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$152.00 to C$151.00.

